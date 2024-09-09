Telangana Govt to distribute sarees to 63 lakh SHG women members twice a year, says CM

Telangana Government has embarked upon yet another welfare scheme to distribute sarees free of cost to women members of self help group (SHG) twice a year.

There are 63 lakh members in the women SHGs across the State and the Government has asked the officials concerned to come up with good design and quality for the sarees that will be distributed among these members. “We will be giving orders to manufacture 1.3 crore sarees a year to the weavers,” Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said asserting that his Government has launched several programmes for farmers and is equally concerned about weavers’ welfare.

India Institute of Handloom Technology inaugurated in Telangana

The Chief Minister was speaking at a meeting organised in connection with the inauguration of the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) here on Monday (September 9, 2024). The previous Government had not taken any initiative to set up IIHT despite its tall claims on welfare programmes as a result of which students pursuing courses in handloom technologies were forced to go to either Andhra Pradesh or Odisha, he said.

Courses from this academic year

The Congress Government had represented the matter to the Central Government and ensured that one such institution was established in Telangana. The Centre had permitted to establish IIHT in Telangana after the matter was represented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet colleagues and it was decided to start courses from this academic year itself. The Government had decided to construct a building to accommodate IIHT in the proposed Young India Skill University from where it would start functioning from next year.

IIHT to be named after Konda Lakshman Bapuji

The Chief Minister took an indirect dig at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders claiming that these leaders indulged in ‘election, selection and collection’ rather than sacrificing their interests. In contrast, Telangana ideologue Konda Lakshman Bapuji sacrificed his post for the sake of Telangana and the Government had therefore decided to name the IIHT after him. Orders to this effect would be issued shortly.

Referring to the weavers issues, he said the Congress Government had released ₹290 crore dues to weavers immediately after coming to power.The previous government led by BRS distributed sarees to women having food security cards on the occasion of Bathukamma festival. “The previous Government resorted to publicity rather than alleviating the problems of the weavers,” he said citing the huge dues pending to weavers pertaining to Bathukamma sarees. The Government had therefore paid the dues and rescued Sircilla weavers without any political considerations.

The Chief Minister has directed the officials concerned to prepare action plan for holding elections to weavers’ cooperative societies and said he would play the role of a ‘big brother’ of weavers in resolving their issues.