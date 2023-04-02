ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana govt. to distribute 4.5 lakh Ramzan gift packs this year

April 02, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Over the next few days, the Telangana government will distribute 4.5 lakh Ramzan gift packs to those belonging to weaker sections of the Muslim community.

The first such consignment was flagged off on Sunday by Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB) chairman Mohammed Masihullah Khan and Commissioner for Minorities Welfare B.Shafiullah. The distribution of gift packs is an annual event and is done in coordination with the Minorities Welfare department.

This year, the plan is to distribute the gift packs to as many as 815 masjid managing committees which will then give 500 of these gift packs to the poor. Apart from the gift packs, each of the 815 committees is slated to receive ₹1 lakh each so that they can host an iftar and dinner at the mosque.

“The Telangana government is with the poor, needy and destitute people. I thank the Chief Minister for launching this scheme to enable the poor to celebrate Ramadan Eid,” Mr.Khan said.

Much like the Ramzan gift and iftar, the State government has a similar scheme for Christmas. In 2022-23, a total of ₹45.83 was spent of iftar dinner and Christmas feast. In the preceding year, ₹17.39 crore was spent. In 2022-2023, another ₹2.50 crore was spent for the Chief Minister’s annual iftar function.

CONNECT WITH US