Telangana govt. to conduct TET to fill teacher posts

March 16, 2024 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - Hyderabad

The State government decided to conduct a Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) before District Selection Committee (DSC) examination to fill teacher posts.

The government has already issued a notification for the recruitment of 11,062 teacher posts on February 29. The government responded positively to the requests from candidates to conduct TET once again as TET is mandatory to appear for DSC exam.

The Commissioner of School Education has been asked to conduct TET at the earliest. The government’s fresh decision has brought a big relief to more than three lakh candidates.

