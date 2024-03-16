ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana govt. to conduct TET to fill teacher posts

March 16, 2024 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The State government decided to conduct a Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) before District Selection Committee (DSC) examination to fill teacher posts.

The government has already issued a notification for the recruitment of 11,062 teacher posts on February 29. The government responded positively to the requests from candidates to conduct TET once again as TET is mandatory to appear for DSC exam.

The Commissioner of School Education has been asked to conduct TET at the earliest. The government’s fresh decision has brought a big relief to more than three lakh candidates.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US