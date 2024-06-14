Telangana Govt to collaborate with US-based CfPIE to enhance life sciences training

Telangana government and the Center for Professional Innovation and Education (CfPIE) will collaborate to enhance life sciences training and professional certification in the State.

The State government announced this Friday after Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu accompanied by Roads and Buildings, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and senior officials met with CfPIE CEO and Principal Mark Mazzie and Director of Operations Nathan Krawczyk in New York. They discussed various opportunities and global practices with the objective of developing Telangana into an unmatched talent destination in the world.

The partnership will involve the launch of India’s top life sciences executive programme from Hyderabad, featuring collaborative training initiatives, professional certification courses and tailored on-site training programs. The collaboration aligns with the government’s vision of creating a life sciences education and training hub in Hyderabad, promoting excellence in research, development and innovation. The courses will focus on regulatory affairs, FDA compliance and CAPA strategies, technical writing and document management and statistical applications, it said..

CfPIE is a provider of life sciences training and professional certification courses. “The collaboration is a step towards our goal of making Hyderabad a global hub for life sciences education and innovation. The government will take up more such initiatives to enhance the skilling capabilities, generate a new industry-ready workforce and elevate the skills of the existing workforce, thereby helping companies move up the value chain,” Mr. Sridhar Babu said.

