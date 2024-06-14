GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Govt to collaborate with US-based CfPIE to enhance life sciences training

The collaboration is a step towards the goal of making Hyderabad a global hub for life sciences education and innovation, said Industries Ministers

Published - June 14, 2024 05:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana government and the Center for Professional Innovation and Education (CfPIE) will collaborate to enhance life sciences training and professional certification in the State.

The State government announced this Friday after Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu accompanied by Roads and Buildings, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and senior officials met with CfPIE CEO and Principal Mark Mazzie and Director of Operations Nathan Krawczyk in New York. They discussed various opportunities and global practices with the objective of developing Telangana into an unmatched talent destination in the world.

Telangana Industries Minister inaugurates pharma company’s site in New Jersey 

The partnership will involve the launch of India’s top life sciences executive programme from Hyderabad, featuring collaborative training initiatives, professional certification courses and tailored on-site training programs. The collaboration aligns with the government’s vision of creating a life sciences education and training hub in Hyderabad, promoting excellence in research, development and innovation. The courses will focus on regulatory affairs, FDA compliance and CAPA strategies, technical writing and document management and statistical applications, it said..

CfPIE is a provider of life sciences training and professional certification courses. “The collaboration is a step towards our goal of making Hyderabad a global hub for life sciences education and innovation. The government will take up more such initiatives to enhance the skilling capabilities, generate a new industry-ready workforce and elevate the skills of the existing workforce, thereby helping companies move up the value chain,” Mr. Sridhar Babu said.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.