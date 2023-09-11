HamberMenu
Telangana govt. to celebrate Sept.17 as national integration day

KTR asks party ranks to participate in the celebrations locally

September 11, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

hyderabad

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would celebrate September 17, the day on which the princely State of Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union in 1948, as national integration day. Party working president K.T.Rama Rao has asked the party ranks to organise celebrations across the State.

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao would participate in the event in Hyderabad while Ministers would hoist the national flag in all district headquarters at the events to be organised by the government, Mr.Rama Rao said in a statement issued here on Sunday. He told the party ranks to participate in the integration day events locally.

Stating that Telangana had been progressing on the path of development and welfare for over nine years, the BRS working president said some political parties, unable to digest the strides made by the State, were trying to politicise every issue and such parties were also politicising the celebration of the national integration day celebrations. He cautioned people against the parties which had been trying to link religion to every issue and in their efforts to divide the society.

He explained that on September 17, 1948, the erstwhile Hyderabad State had become part of the Indian Union and the governance changing from autocracy to democracy. It was an occasion to remember all those including the Telangana society that fought against the autocracy to move towards democracy. However, some parties were trying to utilise the occasion that was reflective of national integration for their political ends.

Those who have nothing to do with the history and developments at that time were trying to pollute the Telangana history for their petty politics, Mr.Rama Rao alleged. He appealed to the Telangana society to rebut the efforts of such forces and prevent the society from being polluted with their consciousness.

