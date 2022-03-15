Telangana govt. to bear education expenses of Ukraine-returned students

March 15, 2022 18:33 IST

Students will be accommodated in govt., private medical colleges, announces CM

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that the government will take steps to accommodate students from the State who returned from Ukraine in government and private medical colleges.

He said the government would bear the cost of their education to ensure that their studies were not discontinued because of their return to the country. “Over 700 students have been brought back. They went to Ukraine as medical education is affordable there. Their studies should not discontinue,” he told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr Rao directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and senior officials to address letters to the Central government in this regard.