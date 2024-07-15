Telangana Govt to assess implementation of welfare schemes through field visits by collectors

Telangana Government has focussed on assessing the reach and implementation of the spree of welfare schemes to the beneficiaries at the grass root level. The Government has accordingly asked the district collectors to embark upon field visits to assess the implementation of the schemes. The officials were asked to submit a tour diary to the Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari every month incorporating the details of locations visited, observations made and action initiated into the grievances, if any.

Carrot and stick policy

The instructions follow Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s unhappiness over the district collectors staying in the headquarters without making field inspections. The Chief Secretary has accordingly issued instructions to collectors to focus on field visits warning that these would be considered as a parameter to evaluate their performance, a “carrot and stick policy” of the Government.

In a memo issued recently after the Chief Minister expressed his displeasure over the collectors not moving out of their offices, Ms. Santhi Kumari gave detailed instructions regarding the areas the collectors should focus on during their field visits and gather information about the concerns pertaining to the impact of the government schemes. The collectors were asked to take up comprehensive and unbiased assessment of service delivery at the grass root level through their visits and submit reports from time to time.

The areas of focus included health facilities, education, water supply & sanitation, agriculture support, public distribution system, housing schemes, roads and infrastructure, social welfare programmes, municipal areas and women & child welfare. The officials were directed to inspect the functioning of Primary Health Centres, Sub-Centres, Community Health Centres and District Hospitals to ensure the availability of medical staff, essential medicines, and adequate infrastructure.

They were asked to evaluate the condition of schools, quality of learning, availability of teachers, and the effectiveness of mid-day meal programs.

In the case of water supply and sanitation, they were directed to assess the availability of clean drinking water and the status of sanitation facilities, including the construction and maintenance of toilets. The distribution and effectiveness of agricultural inputs such as seeds, fertilizers and status of crops have to be checked too.

