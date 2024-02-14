ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Govt. to ask pvt. colleges not to withhold certificates

February 14, 2024 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - HYDERABA

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana government has decided to resolve the issue of private colleges withholding students’ certificates due to non-clearance of fee reimbursements.

Responding to concerns raised by AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in the Assembly on Wednesday, Legislative Affairs Minister D. Sridhar Babu announced that the Government would soon write to the managements of private colleges urging them to release certificates without delay.

The Minister also said that the Government would allocate funds for constructing additional classrooms and minority welfare residential school buildings. Mr. Owaisi highlighted the plight of students who were unable to pursue higher education or get jobs as their certificates were withheld during a debate in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Mr. Owaisi stated that ₹3,223 crore worth scholarships, including tuition fee and maintenance fee, had been pending for three to four years, impacting thousands of minority students in the State. He appealed for immediate release of funds for the Minorities Overseas Scholarship scheme, stressing the need for at least ₹200 crore in the budget 2024-25 to clear dues and support students seeking higher education abroad.

