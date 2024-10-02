Telangana Govt starts process of categorisation of scheduled castes into A,B,C,D groups

Setting in motion the process for implementation of categorisation of the Scheduled Castes into A,B,C and D groups, Telangana Government has invited representations from all the stakeholders on SC sub-classification.

The Government had constituted a Cabinet sub-committee headed by Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to study the judgment of the Supreme Court on the sub-classification within the SC reserved categories. Accordingly, the committee has started taking representations from all SC communities, associations and individuals on the issue from Monday (September 30, 2024).

Representations can be submitted in person or through e-mail

Those interested can submit their representations in person in the Scheduled Castes Development Department commissioner or e-mail them to commr.scsubclassification@gmail.com. The development follows the Apex court’s judgment in favour of categorisation which ended decades long struggle by some SC communities like Madigas seeking their share in the reservations.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy who announced the constitution of the committee mandated it with examining the implications of the SC categorisation and submit a comprehensive report. The panel was constituted in view of the Government’s firmness on ensuring that interests of all the castes and sub-castes within the SC community are protected.

The Chief Minister, who informed the Assembly about the SC verdict early last month, asserted that his Government was committed to take steps to implement the judgment at the earliest. Steps would be taken to ensure that categorisation for all sub castes was implemented in the notifications to be issued for recruitment to Government jobs.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said the Government was prepared to promulgate an ordinance if need be in this regard and that he was prepared to convene a special session of the legislature to discuss about the measures that could be taken for the welfare of the Madiga community in the light of the Supreme Court’s verdict.