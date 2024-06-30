ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana govt starts exercise for transfer of teachers  

Published - June 30, 2024 04:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Guidelines issued by previous Govt modified for improving quality of education

The Hindu Bureau

The present Government had modified the orders and allotted teachers posts by taking into consideration the strength of the students in every school. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

After issuing orders on long awaited transfer of teachers, the State Government has started the exercise relating to transfer of teachers.

Transfers will be effected based on the number of students studying in the State-run schools. The process has been initiated to improve the quality of education in the Government schools. Official sources said the previous Government issued orders (GO 17 and GO 25) appointing one teacher each for schools with student strength upto 19 and two teachers each for those with student strength between 20 and 60 while three teachers were appointed for schools having 61 to 90 students.

The present Government had modified the orders and allotted teachers posts by taking into consideration the strength of the students in every school. Accordingly, one teacher has been allotted to school with strength of upto 10 students and two for those with strength between 11 and 40 students. Web options are made available to fill all the sanctioned teachers posts in schools where student strength is above 61 and no teachers are allotted to schools which have no students.

The Government had decided to increase the teachers posts to schools where student strength is more as compared to the previous orders.

