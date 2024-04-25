Telangana Govt Sector college students emerge State toppers

April 25, 2024 12:49 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A student of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Backward Classes Educational Institutions Society (MJPBCEIS) M. Ankita has scored 469 out of 470 marks in the first-year Intermediate Public Examination, results of which were announced on Wednesday.

Ankita is joined by her friends J. Soni (467), E. Ankita (466), and other top scoring students in BPC, MEC, CEC and HEC.

In the second year, out of 1000 marks in MPC stream, A. Dikshitha scored 991, while her friends R. Kirtana got 983 and CH. Nandini secured 980. The figures are not too different for the BPC stream - B. Rishita’s marks memo showed a total of 990, B. Madhuri, K. Vaishnavi and Sunanda showed the same figure 986.

And not just the traditional choices of MPC and BPC, toppers of IPE March 2024 from BC Gurukulam are also in the streams of CEC: Charan, Manasa, and Vishala, all scoring 972. HEC’s Nagatrisha, Sirisha, B. Shruti, and MEC’s K. Swapna and J. Ramadevi, all emerged State toppers, in what the BC Gurukulam Society said: “best ranks so far”.

In all the 142 colleges in MJPBCEIS, 7,834 senior Intermediate students appeared in the examination and the pass percentage was 84.80. In junior Intermediate, 13,321 students appeared in the examination and 71.91 pass percentage was achieved.

Celebrating the day, Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham, BC Welfare Residential Institutions Society Secretary B. Saidulu felicitated the staff and the students for the best results.

