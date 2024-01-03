Telangana | Govt scraps Gruha Lakshmi scheme of the BRS Govt

January 03, 2024 07:09 am | Updated 07:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Government has decided to scrap the Gruha Lakshmi scheme envisaging construction of houses in own sites under beneficiary led construction mode launched by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)-led dispensation.

The previous government had sanctioned four lakh houses with a financial assistance of ₹3 lakh each with 100% subsidy to provide dignity housing to the below poverty line families owning pieces of land, enabling them to construct their own houses. Guidelines were issued by the District Collectors sanctioning financial assistance to 2.12 lakh families under the scheme.

But the scheme had been scrapped as the Congress government had announced a new scheme facilitating the poorest of the poor to construct their houses in their own site or in the house site provided by the government with a unit cost of ₹5 lakh each. This was part of the Six Guarantees assured by the Congress government in the run up to the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision follows a request from the Telangana State Housing Corporation Limited to issue necessary orders for discontinuation of Gruha Lakshmi scheme of the previous government and cancellation of the sanction orders issued by the District Collectors for the applications received online.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.