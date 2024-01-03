GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana | Govt scraps Gruha Lakshmi scheme of the BRS Govt

Decision follows the Congress Govt’s decision to provide dignity housing with Rs. 5 lakh each 

January 03, 2024 07:09 am | Updated 07:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Government has decided to scrap the Gruha Lakshmi scheme envisaging construction of houses in own sites under beneficiary led construction mode launched by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)-led dispensation.

The previous government had sanctioned four lakh houses with a financial assistance of ₹3 lakh each with 100% subsidy to provide dignity housing to the below poverty line families owning pieces of land, enabling them to construct their own houses. Guidelines were issued by the District Collectors sanctioning financial assistance to 2.12 lakh families under the scheme.

But the scheme had been scrapped as the Congress government had announced a new scheme facilitating the poorest of the poor to construct their houses in their own site or in the house site provided by the government with a unit cost of ₹5 lakh each. This was part of the Six Guarantees assured by the Congress government in the run up to the elections.

The decision follows a request from the Telangana State Housing Corporation Limited to issue necessary orders for discontinuation of Gruha Lakshmi scheme of the previous government and cancellation of the sanction orders issued by the District Collectors for the applications received online.

Related Topics

Telangana / Indian National Congress / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.