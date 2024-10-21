Telangana Govt revises ex-gratia to families of police personnel who die in line of duty to ₹1 Cr - ₹2 Cr

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced a revised ex gratia package for the families of police officers in the event of their death in the line of duty. Under the new provisions, the family of an IPS or SP rank officer will receive ₹2 crore; while the families of DSPs and Additional SPs will be entitled to ₹1.50 crore. The dependents of Station House Officers (SHOs) and Sub-Inspectors (SIs) will receive ₹1.25 crore; and families of head constables and constables will be eligible for ₹1 crore in compensation.

Compensation for permanent disability

In cases of permanent disability, the family of an IPS or SP rank officer will receive ₹1 crore; while DSPs, Additional SPs, SHOs, and SIs will be eligible for ₹60 lakh. For head constables, constables, and home guard constables, the compensation will be ₹50 lakh.

If an officer sustains an injury, compensation will be ₹10 lakh for head constables, additional SIs, SHOs, DSPs, and additional SPs. SP and IPS rank officers will receive ₹12 lakh in such cases.

He announced this at the Police Flag Day Parade at the Police Martyrs Memorial held in Goshamahal, Hyderabad on Monday (October 21, 2024), where he paid homage to the police officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

“These compensations will not bring back your loved ones or do away with your grief but will help you support the family in troubled times,” said the Chief Minister. “I hold a deep respect for the police and urge them to continue performing their duties with dedication while prioritising their health. Every day, they encounter challenging and unpredictable situations, and I assure them that the government stands firmly behind them, offering support in every possible way. We are committed to ensuring their well-being and will take all necessary steps to look after them,” assured the Chief Minister.

During his speech at the event, the Chief Minister said that the police force plays a vital role in maintaining public safety and that it is the presence of a diligent and dedicated police force that allows people to feel safe. “Every country and state relies on its police to maintain peace and order, and Telangana’s police force is a prime example of this commitment. The Telangana police are always on duty, ready to serve, and many have even made the ultimate sacrifice, losing their lives in the line of duty,” said the CM.

Telangana police respected by other States

He said that the police in Telangana are not only exemplary within the state but also respected by other States, who seek their guidance and make use of their forensic labs and other state-of-the-art facilities. Telangana’s capabilities go beyond traditional law enforcement, with elite units like the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB), Greyhounds, and the increasingly robust Cyber Crimes department.

“The police are also facing growing challenges related to drug abuse. Narcotics like ganja and cocaine are finding their way into the state, often arriving from other regions. The Telangana Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) is systematically tackling this issue, working effectively alongside other police units to curb the spread of these substances, which are devastating families and communities,” he added.

Traffic management is another area where application of technology became crucial. While physical policing remains essential, the future lies in utilising tools like artificial intelligence (AI) to address traffic issues more efficiently, he suggested.

In addition to addressing crime, Mr. Reddy said that the police must also deal with elements that threaten communal harmony, such as attacks on religious institutions. “Whether it is incidents like the Muthyalamma temple issue or similar cases, the police have acted swiftly, ensuring that those responsible face justice. Citizens are urged not to be swayed by divisive elements and to refrain from taking the law into their own hands, as the police are prepared to maintain peace,” he warned.

“Importantly, police officers in Telangana are not motivated by money—they work for the well-being of the people. Even highly educated individuals, including those from prestigious institutions like IIT, are now joining the police force, even though they could earn far more in other sectors. This demonstrates their commitment to public service,” lauded the Chief Minister.

Young India Police School

While the lives of police officers are devoted to public safety, the State is investing in future generations of officers by establishing initiatives like the Young India Police School, said the CM, adding that the foundation stone for the school was laid by him at a ceremony held at Manchirevula, Gandipet.

“Children of Home Guards to DGP can study in this school. The initiative aims to establish a premier institution for nurturing future police personnel, providing world-class training and education. The school is expected to strengthen the State’s commitment to enhancing law enforcement capabilities, preparing young recruits with modern skills to tackle emerging challenges in public safety,” he said.

In the end, officers were reminded that while they may perform 99 good deeds, one mistake can be magnified, potentially undermining public trust. “It is crucial for the police to always act with integrity and to instil confidence in the public, ensuring that their actions consistently reflect their commitment to public safety,” concluded the CM.