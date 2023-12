December 11, 2023 10:08 am | Updated 10:08 am IST - Hyderabad

The government has issued orders rescinding the appointment of chairmen for 54 different corporations or the orders related to their extension with immediate effect.

A G.O. issued on Sunday said that consequently all the personnel appointed to these corporations will also be withdrawn. The government employees drafted as personal staff will also be repatriated. The orders will come into effect immediately.

