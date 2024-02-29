Telangana Govt releases mega DSC notification for recruitment of 11,062 posts in Education dept

February 29, 2024 12:45 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Government has released mega District Selection Committee (DSC) notification for filling up 11,062 posts in the Education department.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy released the notification along with Education department officials on Thursday. Accordingly, recruitment would be made for the posts of Schools Assistants, Secondary Grade Teachers, Language Pandits and Physical Education Teachers and Special Education Teachers in primary level in the category of SGT and SET in upper primary/secondary level in the category of school assistant under the Government and Local Body schools, the notification said.

The notification follows a similar notification to fill up (4,957) direct recruitment teacher posts under various categories in Government and local body schools in the State issued on February 26 this year. In addition, the Government, in its order dated September 5 last year, permitted filling up 5,089 posts and issued rules for Telangana Direct Recruitment for the posts of Teachers (Scheme of Selection) Rules 2023. This is in addition to filling up of 796 special education teachers in primary level and 220 special education teachers in upper primary/secondary level totalling to 11,062 posts.

In the process, the Government had decided to cancel DSC-2023 notified on September 6 for issuing a comprehensive fresh notification. Candidates who applied in response to the DSC-2023 need not apply again as their applications would be automatically carried forward in the fresh notification.

The Government had invited applications in prescribed format online which would be made available on the website (https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in from March 4 to April 2 for recruitment to the notified posts. Applicants were required to carefully go through the Information Bulletin and ascertain their eligibility criteria for before payment of fee and submission of application. The Information Bulletin to would be made available on the same website which could be downloaded free of cost from March 4.

The Government had fixed Rs. 1,000 per post as fee to be paid towards application processing and written test, and candidates intending to apply for multiple posts should pay Rs. 1,000 separately for each post and submit separate applications for each of the post they were applying for.

The notification announces relaxation of age limit for certain categories of applicants. Accordingly, age for Telangana State Government employees would be relaxed up to five years based on the length of the regular service and it would be three years for ex-servicemen. The age relaxation would be five years for SC/ST/BC/EWS and it would be 10 years in case of physically handicapped.

The written test for the candidates would be Computer Based Recruitment Test to be conducted online at Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda and Sangareddy.

