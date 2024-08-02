GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana govt. releases job calendar for 20 exams to be held in a year

BRS demands declaration of vacancies as well; Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu made a statement in the Assembly

Published - August 02, 2024 09:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy

The State government on Friday announced a schedule for 20 recruitment notifications for 2024-25, keepings its poll promise of bringing out a job calendar.

Making the statement in the Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said the vacancies would be announced along with the notification of each recruitment examination.

While the Treasury Benches expressed their acceptance by thumping the tables, members of the Opposition, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), demanded that a discussion be taken up on the calendar as it had no mention of the vacancies.

Mr. Vikramarka, however, clarified that it was a calendar of the dates of notifications and that vacancies are not mentioned in it; that figure would only be given when the actual notification is issued.

When the Chair refused to take up the discussion on the grounds that the Minister only made a statement, the BRS members trooped into the Well demanding a discussion.

The Speaker promised them that once the Deputy Chief Minister returned from the Legislative Council he would give them an opportunity, but they did not relent. Chief Whip Adi Srinivas objected to the BRS members’ behaviour and alleged that the BRS MLAs only wanted to get suspended from the House for publicity. The protest in the Well continued despite the Speaker saying that rules don’t allow discussion on a statement. They later left the Assembly to stage a protest outside.

Cabinet decision

The decision to announce the calendar was taken at the Cabinet meeting on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The job calendar was one of the major poll promises of the Congress, and it was also a key demand of unemployed youth.

The following are the dates in the Telangana job calendar
1) Group I Mains: Oct. 21-27, 2024 (Notified: Feb. 2024)
2) Group III Services: Nov. 17-18, 2024 (Notified: Dec. 2022)
3. Lab Tech/Nurse/Pharmacist: Exam in Nov. 2024 (Notification in Sept. 2024)
4. Group II Services: Dec. 2024 (Notified in Dec. 2022)
5. Engg. Posts in TGTRANSCO, TGSPDCL and TGNPDCL: Jan. 2025 (Notification in Oct. 2024)
6. Gazetted Engg. Services: Jan. 2025 (Notification in Oct. 2024)
7. Teacher Eligibility Test: Jan. 2025 (Notification in Nov. 2024)
8. Group I-Prelims: Feb. 2025 (Notification in Oct. 2024)
9. Gazetted Other Services: Apr. 2025 (Notification in Jan. 2025)
10. DSC of Teachers: Apr. 2025 (Notification in Feb. 2025)
11. Forest Beat Officer: May 2025 (Notification in Feb. 2025)
12. Teachers Eligibility Test: Jun. 2025 (Notification in Apr. 2025)
13. Group I-Mains: Oct. 2025 (Notification in July 2025)
14. SI Civil Posts: Aug. 2025 (Notification in Apr. 2025)
15. PC Civil Posts: Aug. 2025 (Notification in Apr. 2025)
16. Academic Posts in Degree Colleges: Sept. 2025 (Notification in June 2025)
17. Degree Lecturers in Res Colleges: Sept. 2025 (Notification in June 2025)
18. Group II (Including Forest Range Officers): Oct. 2025 (Notification in May 2025)
19. Group III (With Group IV): Nov. 2025 (Notification in July 2025)
20. Executive Cadre Posts: Nov. 2025 (Notification in July 2025)

