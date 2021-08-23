Telangana

Telangana Govt releases ₹500 crore to support entrepreneurship among SCs

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had decided to fund ₹2,000 crore for the pilot project after the launch of the programme at a village near Huzurabad last week.   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The State government has released another instalment of ₹500 crore for the implementation of a pilot project of supporting entrepreneurship among SCs at ₹10 lakh a family under "Dalit Bandhu" programme in the poll bound Huzurabad Assembly constituency.

The amount is in addition to ₹500 crore already released to the constituency in the first instalment a few days back.

A release from the CMO said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had decided to fund ₹2,000 crore for the pilot project after the launch of the programme at a village near Huzurabad last week. The government will release the balance ₹1,000 crore within a week to complete the entire quantum of assistance.


