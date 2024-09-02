ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Govt releases ₹5 cr each to flood affected districts; CM urges Centre to declare flood in State as national calamity  

Updated - September 02, 2024 12:40 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 12:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The CM to ask Prime Minister to undertake visit of the flood affected areas in Telangana

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

A flood affected area in Mahbubabad district, Telangana, on Sunday (September 01, 2024). | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENTS

Telangana State Government has announced release of ₹5 crore each for Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mahbubabad districts battered by the incessant rains for taking up immediate flood relief measures.

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rain LIVE updates

₹5 lakh each to families of victims

The State Government has announced exgratia of ₹5 lakh each to the families of victims who died due to the incessant rains. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy made the announcements while reviewing the situation in the rain hit districts with senior officials on Monday (September 2, 2024). The Chief Minister reviewed the situation ahead of his visit to flood affected areas of Khammam district by road.

Letter to the centre seeking immediate assistance

He said he would address a letter to the Centre seeking immediate assistance to tackle the situation. The State Government had urged the Centre to declare the impact of heavy rains/floods in the State as national calamity. The Chief Minister said he would personally request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to undertake a visit of the flood affected areas in Telangana.

He instructed the officials to be on high alert in the areas where heavy rains were forecast and call centres should be set up in the collectorates of the affected districts. He suggested that training should be provided to eight police battalions on the lines of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for deployment of emergency services during heavy rains and floods.

