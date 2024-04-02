Telangana govt. released 48 tmcft water from Medigadda point since November last: BRS

April 02, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday alleged that the Congress government released 48 tmcft of water into sea from the Medigadda barrage since November last as there was an opportunity to lift back water by forming a coffer dam in spite of the structure developing problems in the last week of October .

BRS leader and former Minister for Irrigation Ponnala Lakshmaiah said that by blowing up the issues developed on the barrage, the government was misleading people and suggested that the ruling party come for a debate on the issue of water for irrigation and drinking needs.

He sought to know why the government started releasing water from Yellampally to Karimnagar from April 1 by operating the Nandi and Gayatri pump houses of the Kaleshwaram project, if there was no water, after the BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced his visit to fields with withered crops in Karimangar district on April 5.

Meanwhile, party in-charge of Hyderabad Dasoju Sravan and former MLAs G. Kishore Kumar and Balka Suman slammed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s comments seeking from the BRS the details of farmers who ended their lives from December 7 last instead of asking the authorities to provide them.

On the phone-tapping case, they sought to know why the government was not questioning the then director generals of police, chief secretaries and Home secretaries since 2014 instead of targeting police officers of one particular community.

They demanded that the government find out whether the phone-tapping was a private affair or the one involving the government. Nobody would fear the cheap language of the Chief Minister, who himself was an accused in the cash-for-vote scam, they said.

