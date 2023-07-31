ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Govt. planning to introduce Labour Bima: Harish Rao

July 31, 2023 07:01 am | Updated 07:02 am IST - SIDDIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that the government has been contemplating on introducing “Labour Bima” for workers on lines of Rythu Bima.

The card insurance amount would be increased from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh and the renewal will be increased from five years to 10 years. A special drive will be held for these digital cards, he said while addressing a meeting of labourers in Siddipet on Sunday.

Mr. Harish Rao said that he would address the problems of construction workers in consultation with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every worker should have these cards. I will spend the required amount for that. A special counter will be established at my camp office. If required, five counters will be set up,” the Minister said.

Mr. Harish Rao added that he spoke with Minister for Labour Ch. Malla Reddy and an agreement was reached between the labour department and health department to extend Aarogyasri services to the tune of ₹5 lakh for treatment like heart operations and ₹10 lakh for cancer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US