HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Govt. planning to introduce Labour Bima: Harish Rao

July 31, 2023 07:01 am | Updated 07:02 am IST - SIDDIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that the government has been contemplating on introducing “Labour Bima” for workers on lines of Rythu Bima.

The card insurance amount would be increased from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh and the renewal will be increased from five years to 10 years. A special drive will be held for these digital cards, he said while addressing a meeting of labourers in Siddipet on Sunday.

Mr. Harish Rao said that he would address the problems of construction workers in consultation with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“Every worker should have these cards. I will spend the required amount for that. A special counter will be established at my camp office. If required, five counters will be set up,” the Minister said.

Mr. Harish Rao added that he spoke with Minister for Labour Ch. Malla Reddy and an agreement was reached between the labour department and health department to extend Aarogyasri services to the tune of ₹5 lakh for treatment like heart operations and ₹10 lakh for cancer.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.