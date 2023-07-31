Telangana Govt. planning to introduce Labour Bima: Harish Rao

July 31, 2023 07:01 am | Updated 07:02 am IST - SIDDIPET

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that the government has been contemplating on introducing “Labour Bima” for workers on lines of Rythu Bima.

The card insurance amount would be increased from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh and the renewal will be increased from five years to 10 years. A special drive will be held for these digital cards, he said while addressing a meeting of labourers in Siddipet on Sunday.

Mr. Harish Rao said that he would address the problems of construction workers in consultation with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“Every worker should have these cards. I will spend the required amount for that. A special counter will be established at my camp office. If required, five counters will be set up,” the Minister said.

Mr. Harish Rao added that he spoke with Minister for Labour Ch. Malla Reddy and an agreement was reached between the labour department and health department to extend Aarogyasri services to the tune of ₹5 lakh for treatment like heart operations and ₹10 lakh for cancer.