Telangana govt. owes ₹60,000 crore to Discoms: Revanth 

How can Discoms increase charges for common man without recovering its dues, asks TPCC chief

How can Discoms increase charges for common man without recovering its dues, asks TPCC chief

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy strongly opposed the proposed hike power charges in power charges and asked the Discoms to collect ₹60,000 crores dues of the State government rather than burdening the common man.

Speaking at the opening hearing of the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) here on Friday, he said when Telangana was formed Discoms had ₹11,000 crore dues or loans. Then the State joined the UDAY scheme of the Central government and the debts were reduced to ₹2,000 crore with the Centre taking the burden of ₹8,900 crore.

Now the debts have gone up to ₹60,000 crore and a majority of the dues were from the State government that has failed to pay to the Discoms. He said even the State government too was a power user like companies or individuals and it has to pay the bills to the Discoms.

“You cut off connections for normal users if they delay the payment even by a few days and how did the Discoms allow the dues to increase to ₹60,000 crore. Whose failure it is if the Discoms are in such huge debts if not the State government,” he asked.

Mr. Reddy said the biggest defaulter was the State government but the Discoms were burdening the common man and poor people by increasing charges and collecting ₹10,000 crore. “Now you are seeking to increase 18% power charges and the Congress party would strongly oppose any such move,” he warned and demanding the Discoms to file criminal cases against the officers and individuals who weakened the Discoms by ignoring the rising dues and debts.

The Congress chief said that out of the 41 Discoms in the country the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TSSPDCL) was at the 23rd position and the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (NPDCL) was at the 33rd position whereas the government falsely claims that they were at the number one position in the country. He claimed that Hyderabad was in the first position in power theft followed by Siddipet and Gajwel showcasing the efficiency of the rulers.

Blaming the heads of TSSPDCL and NPDCL for the failures, he said they were not qualified to head those organisations as they were more than 70 years old. The Discoms are headed by the IAS officers while the present heads have no accountability, he alleged.

Mr. Reddy said the CBCID is yet to file its report on the accident at Srisailam powerhouse and no accountability was fixed and the employees who lost their lives were yet to get benefits or their families were called on. “This is the level of efficiency,” he charged.