Telangana Govt officials raze four-storeyed building on Malkapur Lake

Revenue, Panchayat and Irrigation officials teamed up today to carry out a controlled-detonation of a four-storeyed building built into the Malkapur Pedda cheruvu, Sangareddy district. As the waters from the lake lapped the plinth area of the building, the building collapsed after a series of announcements to steer clear of the premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials cited absence of No Objection Certificate from Irrigation Department to carry out the demolition. “The building was built in 2012 and was not occupied on a permanent basis. The owners were renting out the premises for short duration to people coming from Hyderabad,” said one of the officials responsible for the action today.

“The building owner had secured a NOC for conversion of three-acre land parcel to build residential structure but could not obtain the NOC from the irrigation department,” said the official.

Video of the four-storeyed building built into the Malkapur Pedda cheruvu, Kondapur Mandal, Sangareddy district, which was demolished using controlled-detonation by government officials on Thursday (September 26, 2024) | Video Credit: Mohd Arif

Today, as the demolition was being carried out, hundreds of villagers assembled around the building to see the action. The detonators were placed in the morning and the building collapsed like a heap of concrete within a few minutes of triggering the explosive charge.

The lake is one of the biggest in the area with hundred of acres being irrigated by it. It has been used for annual floatation trials of Infantry Combat Vehicles built and developed at the nearby Ordnance Factory Medak in Eddumailaram of Kandi mandal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.