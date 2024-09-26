GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Govt officials raze four-storeyed building on Malkapur Lake

Officials cited absence of No Objection Certificate from Irrigation Department to carry out the demolition

Updated - September 26, 2024 11:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

Serish Nanisetti
A four-storeyed building built into the Malkapur Pedda cheruvu, Kondapur Mandal, Sangareddy district was razed using controlled-detonation on Thursday (September 26, 2024).

Revenue, Panchayat and Irrigation officials teamed up today to carry out a controlled-detonation of a four-storeyed building built into the Malkapur Pedda cheruvu, Sangareddy district. As the waters from the lake lapped the plinth area of the building, the building collapsed after a series of announcements to steer clear of the premises. 

Image of the four-storeyed building built into the Malkapur Pedda cheruvu, Kondapur Mandal, Sangareddy district, before it was razed on Thursday (September 26, 2024).

Officials cited absence of No Objection Certificate from Irrigation Department to carry out the demolition. “The building was built in 2012 and was not occupied on a permanent basis. The owners were renting out the premises for short duration to people coming from Hyderabad,” said one of the officials responsible for the action today.

“The building owner had secured a NOC for conversion of three-acre land parcel to build residential structure but could not obtain the NOC from the irrigation department,” said the official.

Today, as the demolition was being carried out, hundreds of villagers assembled around the building to see the action. The detonators were placed in the morning and the building collapsed like a heap of concrete within a few minutes of triggering the explosive charge.

A satellite image of the building with water from the Malkapur Lake completely surrounding it.

The lake is one of the biggest in the area with hundred of acres being irrigated by it. It has been used for annual floatation trials of Infantry Combat Vehicles built and developed at the nearby Ordnance Factory Medak in Eddumailaram of Kandi mandal.

