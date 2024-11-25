ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Govt not to accept Adani Group’s ₹100 crores pledged to Young India Skill University

Updated - November 25, 2024 04:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chairperson of Adani Group, Gautam Adani, handing over a donation cheque of ₹100 crore towards establishment of Young India Skills University. | Photo Credit: @TelanganaCMO

A few days after a U.S. court indicted billionaire Gautam Adani and several others, including his nephew Sagar on charges of fraud and bribery, Telangana government has announced its decision not to accept ₹100 crores pledged by Adani Foundation for Young India Skill University. The government has addressed a letter to the chairperson of Adani Foundation conveying its decision against accepting funds from the group. 

On October 18, 2024, it was announced that chairperson of Adani Group, Gautam Adani met with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to hand over the donation of ₹100 crore. 

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Monday (November 25, 2024).  | Video Credit: Ramakrishna G

The State’s IT and Industries principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan in the letter, dated November 24, 2024, addressed to Priti G Adani, chairperson of Adani Foundation, stated that the government has so far not asked any of the donors for physical transfer of funds since the University had not received the IT exemption under section 80G. 

“Though this exemption order has now come recently, I have been instructed by Chief Minister not to seek transfer of funds in view of the present circumstances and arising controversies,” Mr. Jayesh stated in the letter. 

