ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana govt nod for 1,323.86 kms new roads in 92 constituencies with ₹1,377.66 crore

Published - October 15, 2024 12:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana government has sanctioned ₹1,377.66 crore for the construction and upgrade of rural roads under the Construction of Rural Roads (CRR) State Plan grant. The funds will be used to develop 1,323.86 kilometres of new roads across 92 constituencies in the State by taking up 641 works, according to sources.

The initiative, aimed at improving road connectivity in rural areas, includes the construction of new roads and the upgrade of existing roads to bitumen (BT) and cement concrete (CC) standards. Minister of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and announced that additional funds would be made available based on necessity. It is said that an additional ₹400 crore would be sanctioned within the next two to three days to continue the development of rural roads.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US