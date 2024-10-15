Telangana govt nod for 1,323.86 kms new roads in 92 constituencies with ₹1,377.66 crore

The Telangana government has sanctioned ₹1,377.66 crore for the construction and upgrade of rural roads under the Construction of Rural Roads (CRR) State Plan grant. The funds will be used to develop 1,323.86 kilometres of new roads across 92 constituencies in the State by taking up 641 works, according to sources.

The initiative, aimed at improving road connectivity in rural areas, includes the construction of new roads and the upgrade of existing roads to bitumen (BT) and cement concrete (CC) standards. Minister of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and announced that additional funds would be made available based on necessity. It is said that an additional ₹400 crore would be sanctioned within the next two to three days to continue the development of rural roads.