GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana govt nod for 1,323.86 kms new roads in 92 constituencies with ₹1,377.66 crore

Published - October 15, 2024 12:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana government has sanctioned ₹1,377.66 crore for the construction and upgrade of rural roads under the Construction of Rural Roads (CRR) State Plan grant. The funds will be used to develop 1,323.86 kilometres of new roads across 92 constituencies in the State by taking up 641 works, according to sources.

The initiative, aimed at improving road connectivity in rural areas, includes the construction of new roads and the upgrade of existing roads to bitumen (BT) and cement concrete (CC) standards. Minister of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and announced that additional funds would be made available based on necessity. It is said that an additional ₹400 crore would be sanctioned within the next two to three days to continue the development of rural roads.

Published - October 15, 2024 12:03 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Roads and Rails

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.