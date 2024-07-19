ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Govt might consider postponing Group-II exams: Congress

Published - July 19, 2024 12:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said that Telangana government might consider postponing the Group-II examinations.

Speaking to the media, along with MLC Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao and other Congress leaders, on Thursday after attending a meeting intended to discuss the demands of job aspirants, Mr. Reddy reaffirmed the government’s commitment to filling up vacancies.

Mr. Balmoor Venkat emphasised the Congress government’s commitment to address the concerns raised by job aspirants. “We have heard their problems. We will bring them to the attention of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to resolve these issues,” he said.

Hyderabad job aspirants stage a protest demanding rescheduling of competitive examinations

He elaborated on the issue of dates for District Selection Committee (DSC) and Group-II exams, noting that the exams had been scheduled within a short period. “We organised the TET on that day to accommodate the unemployed. However, with the already scheduled Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) exams, the DSC and Group-II exams were set within a week. Since this is a just demand, we debated the issue and decided to take it to the notice of the CM. We expect a positive announcement regarding the postponement of the Group-II exam,” he added.

“In the upcoming Assembly session, we will discuss this issue with BJP and BRS leaders to find a solution. We will announce the job calendar on the floor of the Assembly to demonstrate the Congress government’s sincerity towards unemployed youth. We will not deceive the unemployed like the previous BRS government,” he said.

