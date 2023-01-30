Telangana govt. likely to move lunch motion in HC seeking Governor’s approval over budget file

January 30, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana government is likely to move a lunch motion in the High Court on Monday seeking a direction to the Governor’s office to approve the State budget which is going to be presented in the first week of February during the ensuing Assembly budget session.

Sources in the State government said senior counsel from first week would be appearing for the State government to present its contentions on the approval of Governor for presentation of the budget. According to officials seeking anonymity, the State had sent the file relating to the budget presentation in the third week of January. The official machinery was awaiting the formal approval of the Governor as it was supposed to make further arrangements for the budget presentation.

Tentatively, the budget was to be presented by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao in the Assembly on February 3. With four days left for the budget presentation and no clarity on the status of approval of the file relating to the budget coming from the Raj Bhavan, the State government had decided to move the High Court, it is learnt. Meanwhile, highly placed sources said that a top official from the Governor’s office sought to know from the State if arrangements were finalised for the customary address of the Governor to be made before presentation of the budget. The higher official, according to source, also conveyed to the State government that the Governor’s office wanted a copy of the speech for verification purpose.

With no clarity emerging from the Governor’s office on the approval of the budget related file, the State government finally decided to move the HC. A lunch motion would be moved on Monday. The government is likely to contend that approval of the budget file was a constitutional obligation. Any deviation from the process would result in constitutional crisis.