Telangana Govt likely to announce two more schemes on March 12

March 11, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Congress government in Telangana is likely to announce two more schemes fulfilling the guarantees it gave to the people in the run-up to Assembly elections last December.

The government is working out modalities relating to the Indiramma housing scheme for the poor which will be launched by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Kothagudem on Monday. Another promise of ₹2,500 sustenance allowance to eligible women is also likely to be launched soon. The government is learnt to have given its consent to the State Housing Board to raise ₹3,000 crore loan from HUDCO for taking up construction of Indiramma houses.

The State Cabinet is meeting on Tuesday to discuss the two schemes and give its consent for their implementation. The meeting assumes significance as it comes ahead of the announcement of the schedule for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections likely on March 13. The government is planning to formally launch the schemes before the announcement of the schedule so that they can be treated as ongoing ones.

The government had started implementation of four guarantees, including free bus travel to women, free power up to 200 units to eligible families and supply of LPG cylinders at subsidised prices. The Cabinet is expected to discuss filling of vacant MLC posts under Governor’s quota.

The meeting would discuss the latest verdict of the High Court in this regard and take a call on the candidates. The government had finalised the names of M. Kodandaram and journalist Amir Ali Khan, and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan gave her consent to their candidature. But the nominations were subsequently quashed by the High Court.

