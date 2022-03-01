Telangana govt. liaising with Centre for evacuation efforts
The Telangana government announced that they have made arrangements to receive Ukraine returnees in Delhi, and Mumbai.
Officials stated that they have booked tickets to bring them to Hyderabad. “The government shall continue to liaise with Government of India to bring back Telangana residents from Ukraine safely,” informed a note issued on Tuesday.
From February 26 to Tuesday evening, nine flights have flown from Bucharest and Budapest to India.
