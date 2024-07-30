Telangana Govt launches second phase of Crop Loan Waiver Scheme 2024, to benefit 6.4 lakh farmers

Telangana government has launched the second phase of Crop Loan Waiver Scheme 2024 on Tuesday. While the loans up to ₹1 Lakh were waived under the first phase launched on July 18, 2024, the loans up to ₹1.5 lakh are to be waived under the second phase.

The government has released ₹6,198 crores to banks towards loan waiver of over 6.5 lakh farmers. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed the banks to utilize the amount strictly for loan waiver and not deviate the released amounts towards other loans obtained by the farmers.

