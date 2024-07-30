ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Govt launches second phase of Crop Loan Waiver Scheme 2024, to benefit 6.4 lakh farmers

Published - July 30, 2024 03:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister & Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka ceremoniously distributing cheques to farmers benefited by crop loan waiver up to ₹1 lakh in Hyderabad on July 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Telangana government has launched the second phase of Crop Loan Waiver Scheme 2024 on Tuesday. While the loans up to ₹1 Lakh were waived under the first phase launched on July 18, 2024, the loans up to ₹1.5 lakh are to be waived under the second phase.

The government has released ₹6,198 crores to banks towards loan waiver of over 6.5 lakh farmers. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed the banks to utilize the amount strictly for loan waiver and not deviate the released amounts towards other loans obtained by the farmers.

