Telangana Govt issues orders to appointed Chairpersons of various corporations to take charge

Telangana government has issued orders for the Chairpersons appointed for various corporations on March 15, 2024 - before the Parliament elections 2024, to take charge.

It announced chairpersons for 37 state-run corporations and commissions but orders were issued only to 35 of them on Monday. They will be in office for two years from the date of assuming office.

Those who sailed with the party for long were given prominence

Majority of these chairpersons are those who were denied ticket in the Assembly and the Parliament elections due to various permutations and combinations at that time. A fine balance of caste, regional and political equations were followed in the appointments. Those who sailed with the party for long were given prominence.

The chairpersons include N. Preetham (SC Corporation), Nuthi Srikanth (BC Finance Corporation), Bellaiah Nayak (Scheduled Tribes Cooperative Finance Development Corporation), Kotnaka Tirupathi (Girijan Cooperative Finance Development Corporation), Janak Prasad (Minimum Wages Advisory Board), Kalva Sujatha (Arya Vaishya Corporation), Jeripeti Jaipal (Most Backward Classes Development Corporation Ltd), M.A. Jabbar (Vice Chairman, Minorities Finance Corporation) and Bandru Shoba Rani of the Women’s Cooperative Development Corporation Ltd.

S. Anvesh Reddy, (TG Seeds Development Corporation), Kasula Bala Raju (Agro Industries Corporation), Janga Raghav Reddy (Cooperative Oil Seeds Growers Federation), Manala Mohan Reddy (Cooperative Union Limited), Gyaneshwar Mudiraj (Mudiraj Cooperative Societies Corporation Ltd), Mettu Sai Kumar (Fisheries Cooperative Society’s Federation Ltd) and M.A. Faheem (Telangana Foods).

E. Venkatrami Reddy was appointed chairman of the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority) and K. Narender Reddy to the Satavahana Urban Development Authority.

Challa Narasimha Reddy will head the Urban Finance Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, T. Nirmala Jaggareddy (Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd), Ramreddy Malreddy (Road Development Corporation Ltd), ), Manne Sateesh Kumar (Technology Services Development Corporation) and Aitha Prakash Reddy (State Trade Promotion Corporation).

Other appointments include, R. Gurnath Reddy (Police Housing Corporation), Md. Riyaz (Grandhalaya Parishad), M. Veeraiah (Telangana Vikalangula Cooperative Development Corporation), Naidu Satyanarayana (Handicrafts Development Corporation), Podem Veeraiah (Forest Development Corporation) and Alekhya Punjala (Sangeet Natak Academy).

Patel Ramesh Reddy has been appointed as Chairman (Tourism Development Corporation), N. Giridhar Reddy (Film Development Corporation), Shiva Sena Reddy (Sports Authority of Telangana), Anil Eravath (Mineral Development Corporation), M. Vijaya Babu (Cooperative Housing Federation) and Rayala Nageshwara Rao (Warehousing Corporation).

The names of Nerella Sharada, who was announced as Chairperson of the Women’s Commission and Ch. Jagdishwar Rao (Irrigation Development Corporation) are missing.