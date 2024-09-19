Telangana Govt issues notification for recruitment of 2,050 nursing officers

Published - September 19, 2024 11:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana government has announced the recruitment of 2,050 Nursing Officers (Staff Nurses) through a notification issued by the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) on Wednesday (September 18, 2024). Of these, 1,576 positions are allocated under the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPHFW) and Director of Medical Education (DME), 332 under Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP), 80 at MNJ Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Centre (MNJIO RCC), 61 in AYUSH and one at the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM). Online applications will be accepted from September 28 until 5 p.m. on October 14. The Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled for November 17.

