Telangana govt. imposes total ban on private practice for govt docs to be recruited

Telangana government has issued orders imposing a total ban henceforth on private practice for doctors going to be recruited through direct recruitment shortly or doctors who will join by transfer from nonteaching side. .

A Government Order amending Telangana Medical Education Services Rules was issued on June 7-2022 (Tuesday).

The State Health Minister T Harish Rao announced two weeks ago that the ban would be imposed, and that the restriction would not be applicable to the existing doctors.

The announcement was not welcomed by young doctors as the salary structure of the government was not impressive for them to abandon private practice. They have cited salaries offered to doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and other institutes.