Telangana govt. hikes pension for differently-abled by ₹1,000

July 22, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State government has increased the pension for the differently-abled from ₹3,016 to ₹4,016 per month, and this would be extended from the coming month.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao took the decision on Saturday, which followed an announcement made at a public meeting in Mancherial on June 9. Over five lakh pensioners under the specially-abled category would benefit and this is the highest pension given in the country. Ministers T.Harish Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod thanked the CM.

Diet charges hiked

Similarly, the government has also enhanced the diet charges for students enrolled in the residential institutions and also the hostels attached to various departments of the State government. For students from Class 3 to 7, diet charges are enhanced from ₹950 to ₹1200; for 8th to 10th class students charges are enhanced from ₹1,100 to ₹1,400 and all students from Intermediate first year to postgraduate courses, it will increase from ₹1,500 to ₹1,875.

Backward Classes Commission member Kishore Goud welcomed the increase in diet charges and said it revealed the humane face of Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao.

