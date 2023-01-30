ADVERTISEMENT

HC to hear at 1 p.m. Telangana government’s writ petition seeking Governor’s approval of budget

January 30, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

The State government has not yet received the consent from the Governor with regard to the budget to be presented on February 3

Marri Ramu

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A division bench of Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji will hear a lunch motion moved by the State government seeking a direction to Governor’s office to approve the file pertaining to the State budget, which is likely to be presented in the Assembly session beginning on Tuesday, at 1 p.m. on Monday. 

Advocate General B.S. Prasad mentioned about the lunch motion stating that the State government had not yet received the consent from the Governor with regard to the budget to be presented on February 3. A writ petition was filed, the AG told the bench seeking permission for hearing. The AG said the matter pertained to ‘constitutional issue’. “There are four stages in preparation of the budget. This involves pre-processes. Unless they are completed budget presentation would be difficult,” the AG said. 

Responding to the AG’s request, the CJ said “where would the judiciary come” in the matter. Wondering if the HC had jurisdiction over such matters, the CJ said “can we issue notice to the Governor” in the matter. However, the Bench said it would hear the matter and asked the AG to get the writ petition ready. Mr. Prasad said Supreme Court senior counsel Dushyant Dave would appear for the State in the matter at 1 p.m. 

