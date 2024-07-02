Telangana govt. giving final touches to annual job calendar  

The State government is gearing up to soon announce a job calendar for recruitment to different posts in the government and State-run departments.

The exercise for preparing the calendar was started some time ago and the officials concerned prepared a tentative schedule for examinations as part of it. Officials are giving final touches and some changes to the calendar in line with the suggestions made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for releasing it. The job calendar, according to sources, is likely to be released in two weeks.

Announcement of job calendar was one of the major assurances of the Congress in the run up to the previous Assembly elections and the government has reportedly decided to hold exams for recruitment to different categories of posts on schedule. Steps had already been initiated to speed up the process for recruitments and the exercise for releasing job calendar has come to final stages. The Chief Minister has directed the officials concerned to prepare an annual calendar for recruitments to vacant government posts. The calendar, according to sources, has been prepared with the timeline for recruitment to different posts, conduct of examinations and other factors. It would feature recruitments by the Telangana State Public Service Commission as well as different boards along with the schedule for recruitments. While the TGPSC has been entrusted the process of recruitments to key posts, separate boards were taking up the process for filling the posts in police, teachers and medical and health departments.

Sources said the previous BRS government had neglected the recruitment process and the lopsided policies adopted by it resulted in court cases, paper leakages and other hurdles which hampered filling up of vacant posts. This has in turn led to loss of confidence among youth on the transparency of the competitive examinations conducted by the government.

Keeping this in view, the Congress government had “cleansed” the public service commission appointing new chairman and members besides taking steps to ensure that the examinations are conducted in a fool-proof manner on the lines of UPSC. Mr. Revanth Reddy himself called on the UPSC chairman during his visit to the national capital and learnt about the processes adopted by the national level recruiting agency.

Steps were accordingly initiated to rectify rule of reservation and roster points in line with the judgments given by the courts. The government had given appointment letters to 28,942 youths who were recruited through TGPSC and other boards. Officials recalled that the previous government had issued 27 notifications through the PSC since 2022, of which examinations pertaining to five notifications were cancelled owing to paper leakages. The High Court had cancelled the Group-I examinations, attended by over four lakh youth, twice.

Interestingly, the previous government did not announce the results of even a single examination conducted during its tenure forcing the Congress Government to take steps to overcome legal and other hurdles for the conduct of the examinations. Steps were taken to see that the Group-I preliminary examination were held without any obstacles and the TGPSC is making arrangements for releasing the results of the same besides announcing the dates for the main examinations in October.