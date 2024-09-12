ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana govt. forms committee on SC classification

Published - September 12, 2024 11:29 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana government has constituted a committee to study the Supreme Court judgment on sub-classification within SC and ST reserved categories and make recommendations. Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy will be the chairman and Minister for Health Damodar Rajanarasimha will be the co-chairman. Minister for IT D. Sridhar Babu, Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar, Minister for Panchayat Raj D. Anasuya Seethakka and Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi will be the members. Principal Secretary to Government, Scheduled Caste Development Department, will be the convenor of the above committee.

