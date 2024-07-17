Telangana govt. focusses on mounting pressure on Centre for release of funds and resolving pending issues 

With the political situation stabilising after the end of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress government has now focussed its attention on mounting pressure on the Central government to release funds due to Telangana and resolve long pending issues pertaining to the State.

The government has categorised issues Ministry-wise that can be taken up by the officials as well as the State Ministers with the concerned departments during their visits to New Delhi. In all, 31 pending requests of the State have been categorised Ministry-wise for the officials to take up with the Centre from time to time.

Of these, eight requests relating to highways and their expansion pertain to Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and five issues, including reorganisation issues between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, are pending with the Ministry of Home Affairs. The requests with MoRTH include upgradation of Hyderabad-Kalwakurthy highway to four lanes, declaration of southern portion of regional ring road as national highway and clearance for eight highway projects forming part of Bharatmala Pariyojana by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

In addition to the bifurcation issues between Telangana and A.P., the State has decided to take up IPS cadre review, reimbursement of special police officers central share of 60% under security-related expenditure and central assistance for modernisation of anti-narcotics bureau and cyber crime bureau with the Union Home Ministry.

Likewise, setting up of a steel plant at Bayyaram in Khammam district, integrated rail coach factory at Kazipet, implementation of smart city mission in Karimnagar and Warangal, release of special assistance to backward districts, release of XV Finance Commission grants, Information Technology Investment Region and setting up of Semi Conductor Mission in Telangana would be taken up with the concerned Ministries by the officials and Ministers concerned.

The State has resolved to continue mounting pressure on the Centre for allocation of new blocks to public sector Singareni Collieries Company Limited and non-release of subsidy amount to the tune of ₹1,586 crore for procurement of excess levy during kharif 2014-15.