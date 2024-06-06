Telangana Govt focusses on full budget as election activity comes to an end 

Telangana Government has focussed on preparation of full budget for the current financial year 2024-25 as the months-long election activity came to an end.

The Government has presented a vote-on-account budget with an outlay of ₹2.75 lakh crore for in the second week of February. It took the legislative consent for vote-on-account budget for four months till July end and it should mandatorily take the permission of the Legislature for the budget for the remaining eight months of the fiscal.

The Government opted for the interim budget as the Central Government presented vote-on-account valid till August end in view of the impending elections. The vote-on-account budget was mandated as there was no clarity on the allocations as well as devolutions to the State in the budget presented by the Centre. “We will present the full budget after the Central Government presents its full budget. As of now, we have only figures pertaining to allocations to the State based on vote-on-account budget,” a senior official told The Hindu.

Asked the course of action in the event of Centre delays the budget session, the official said the Centre too had presented budget for the first five months till August end. “They cannot delay the budget. They will present the budget much before August end,” he said.

The State Government had accordingly decided to initiate the exercise on the full budget in a few days calling for proposals from individual departments about their requirements for the current fiscal. In the process, the Government has to factor in the anticipated revenue receipts, expenditure and priority areas like mobilising revenues for uninterrupted implementation of the six guarantees promised by the Congress in the run up to the assembly elections.

This is in addition to the promise of crop loan waiver up to Rs. 2 lakh which Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asserted will be implemented by August 15. The Government had started modalities for raising resources required for fulfilling the assurance and is exploring different options keeping in view the limits prescribed by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act.