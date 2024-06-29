GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Govt extends tenure of P.C. Ghose Commission by two months

Published - June 29, 2024 06:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Government has extended the tenure of the Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, instituted to conduct probe on the damage suffered by Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla Barrages of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) by two months – from July 1 to August 31.

Orders to the effect were issued by Secretary (Irrigation) Rahul Bojja on Saturday. The extension of tenure follows seeking of time by the Commission for completing its inquiry. The Commission is yet to go through the signed affidavits filed by several engineers of the Irrigation Department and others on the execution of the barrages – from investigation, planning, designing to construction and maintenance aspects.

According to sources, the Commission has received about three-dozen affidavits from serving and retired engineers who are/were associated with the project. A total of 18 serving and retired engineers were called for inquiry. It has also collected information from a committee of the retired engineers set up by the previous government - to suggest the location for head works of the projects, and also representative of the construction agencies.

Another 54 complaints on land acquisition and payment of compensation were received by the commission. It is also yet to inquire into the alleged irregularities in financial aspects of the barrages. It would also study the report of committee of experts formed by the Commission.

The State Government appointed the Commission on March 14 this year with the mandate to inquire into the allegations of certain irregularities in the construction of Kaleshwaram project barrages and submit its report by June 30. Now, with the extension of time, the Commission is supposed to submit its report to the government by August 31.

