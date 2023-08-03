Telangana govt. exploring options for extension of stay related to power dues to Andhra Pradesh

August 03, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State government is exploring options to secure extension of interim orders staying the recovery of power dues by Andhra Pradesh government.

The development assumes significance in the light of the remarks made by Union Minister for Power R.K. Singh on power dues pending from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. Replying to a question in the Upper House on Tuesday, the Union Minister said the Central government had directed Andhra Pradesh government to supply electricity to Telangana post-bifurcation and Telangana made payments for the power supplied for some time. But the payments for electricity supply stopped thereafter.

The Andhra Pradesh government took the matter to the notice of the Centre which in turn directed Telangana government that it should pay. “The government of Telangana went to the court and the court gave a stay. The stay expired,” he said, asserting that the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 had provision empowering the Centre to enforce its directions. The Ministry of Power was in consultation with the Finance Ministry for giving a direction to the RBI so that “the accounts of government of Telangana can be deducted by that amount which is to be paid to government of Andhra Pradesh”.

“The government is well seized of the matter and it is the responsibility of the Central government. The Central government will resolve the matter,” Mr. Singh said. YSRCP member V. Vijayasai Reddy asked the Minister whether the amount due from Telangana government could be adjusted from the Central pool of States’ taxes. If so, when it would happen.

The Minister said the total amount due had been adjudicated and it was some ₹6,000- odd crore. The Ministry was in consultation with the Law and Finance ministries and “we will take a decision accordingly”. Senior officials said the court had extended the stay till January 5 this year. The case pertaining to the power dues was listed on several occasions, but did not come up for hearing. In view of this, it was decided to file a petition seeking extension of stay.

