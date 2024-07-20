GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana govt. educational channels migrated to newer satellite

Migration of T-SAT channels Vidya and Nipuna to the more advanced GSAT-16 will improve delivery of educational content to students in Telangana

Published - July 20, 2024 07:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau
TSAT inks MoU with NSIL on Bengaluru on Friday

T-SAT Network Channel, the Telangana government’s tele-educational network, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, to migrate its signals from GSAT-8 to GSAT-16.

This agreement makes T-SAT the first tele-educational channel in India to transition to GSAT-16 via NSIL.

The MoU was signed in Bengaluru on Friday between T-SAT CEO Bodanapally Venugopal Reddy and NSIL director A. Arunachalam. T-SAT Network channels were broadcast on GSAT-8 Ku-band between March 2012 and July 18, 2024. Starting July 19, however, the broadcast was migrated to GSAT-16 Ku-band, said Mr. Venugopal Reddy in a statement.

Under this agreement, T-SAT channels Vidya and Nipuna will utilise 6 MHz of the Ku bandwidth, enhancing the delivery of educational content to students in Telangana.

Mr. Venugopal Reddy added that this development marks a significant milestone for T-SAT, operational since 2000, as it becomes the first tele-educational network in India to leverage GSAT-16 through NSIL.

Mr. Venugopal Reddy thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Minister for IT Duddilla Sridhar Babu for support in facilitating the agreement with NSIL.

The MoU signing ceremony was also attended by Telangana ITE&C deputy secretary Bhavesh Mishra and NSIL chief manager Nilanjan Routh.

