Telangana Govt. discontinues services of 22 Directors in 4 power utilities

January 30, 2024 11:26 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Telangana Government (Energy Department) has terminated (discontinued) the services of 22 Directors in four power utilities — TS Genco, TS Transco, TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL— with immediate effect stating that their appointment was done without following the due process.

In two orders issued on January 27 and 29, Principal Secretary (Energy) S.A.M. Rizvi stated that appointment of Directors on the Boards of various organisations in the Energy Department shall be for a term of two years initially and their tenure could be extended for a period of one year at a time up to a maximum of two extensions and their tenure shall not exceed four years.

Official sources said some of the Directors were holding the posts for over 10 years or more now with one of them from the Central service serving for about 15 years — initially in a Discom and later in Transco. Of the 22 Directors, who have been discontinued, the appointment of only two Directors was as per the process stipulated but they too have been serving for over 10 years now.

The Chairmen and Managing Directors (CMDs) of the four utilities have been told to initiate the process for appointment of new Directors on the Boards by following the stipulated process.

According to the orders, the Director whose services have been discontinued include Ch. Venkatarajam, M. Sachidanandam, S. Ashok Kumar, B. Lakshmiah, A. Ajay and T.R.K. Rao (all TS Genco); C. Srinivasa Rao, G. Narsing Rao, T. Jagath Reddy, J. Surya Prakash and B. Narsinga Rao (all TS Transco); B. Venkateshwar Rao, P. Mohan Reddy, P. Sandhya Rani and P. Ganapathi (all TSNPDCL).

Similarly, J. Srinivas Reddy, T. Srinivas, K. Ramulu, G. Parvatham, Ch. Madan Mohan Rao, S. Swamy Reddy and Gampa Gopal (all TSSPDCL). The appointment of only B. Venkateshwar Rao and T. Srinivas was done following due process but they have been serving the Discoms for over 10 years now.

Officials of the TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL stated that two Directors — Mr. Ramulu (CGM-TSSPDCL) and Mr. Mohan Reddy (SE-TSNPDCL) — are in-service candidates and they still have about 7 to 10 months of service left as CGM and SE, respectively.

