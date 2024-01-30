GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Govt. discontinues services of 22 Directors in 4 power utilities

Irregular appointment process, extended tenure cited as reasons

January 30, 2024 11:26 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

hyderabad

Telangana Government (Energy Department) has terminated (discontinued) the services of 22 Directors in four power utilities — TS Genco, TS Transco, TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL— with immediate effect stating that their appointment was done without following the due process.

In two orders issued on January 27 and 29, Principal Secretary (Energy) S.A.M. Rizvi stated that appointment of Directors on the Boards of various organisations in the Energy Department shall be for a term of two years initially and their tenure could be extended for a period of one year at a time up to a maximum of two extensions and their tenure shall not exceed four years.

Official sources said some of the Directors were holding the posts for over 10 years or more now with one of them from the Central service serving for about 15 years — initially in a Discom and later in Transco. Of the 22 Directors, who have been discontinued, the appointment of only two Directors was as per the process stipulated but they too have been serving for over 10 years now.

The Chairmen and Managing Directors (CMDs) of the four utilities have been told to initiate the process for appointment of new Directors on the Boards by following the stipulated process.

According to the orders, the Director whose services have been discontinued include Ch. Venkatarajam, M. Sachidanandam, S. Ashok Kumar, B. Lakshmiah, A. Ajay and T.R.K. Rao (all TS Genco); C. Srinivasa Rao, G. Narsing Rao, T. Jagath Reddy, J. Surya Prakash and B. Narsinga Rao (all TS Transco); B. Venkateshwar Rao, P. Mohan Reddy, P. Sandhya Rani and P. Ganapathi (all TSNPDCL).

Similarly, J. Srinivas Reddy, T. Srinivas, K. Ramulu, G. Parvatham, Ch. Madan Mohan Rao, S. Swamy Reddy and Gampa Gopal (all TSSPDCL). The appointment of only B. Venkateshwar Rao and T. Srinivas was done following due process but they have been serving the Discoms for over 10 years now.

Officials of the TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL stated that two Directors — Mr. Ramulu (CGM-TSSPDCL) and Mr. Mohan Reddy (SE-TSNPDCL) — are in-service candidates and they still have about 7 to 10 months of service left as CGM and SE, respectively.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.