Telangana govt. deploys 15,000 staff for Kanti Velugu eye screening camps

January 17, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will formally inaugurate the next phase of Kanti Velugu in Khammam on Wednesday.

The programme will be taken up in all the centres across the State the next day involving the participation of public representatives at different levels. The Government has deployed around 15,000 staff for conducting eye screening tests and the required machines and spectacles have already been positioned at the screening camps.

Chief Secretary A. Shanti Kumari, accompanied by Director General of Police Anjani Kumar and other senior officials, conducted a video conference with district level officials on Monday to take stock of the arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of Kanti Velugu. She said the government was giving utmost priority to the programme and the collectors should accordingly ensure that all arrangements were put in place in advance for its smooth conduct.

Steps should be taken to see that quality service was provided to patients ensuring that waiting time for them was minimised. The State achieved an outstanding track record during the first phase of Kanti Velugu in 2018 and efforts should be made to exceed the previous record during the second phase. The district collectors should continuously monitor the arrangements for the programme to ensure its successful implementation.

Health and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, who took part in the video conference from Khammam, instructed the officials concerned to see that mobilisation of patients should be segregated so that eye screening tests are conducted in a seamless manner. The collectors should take steps to ensure that medical teams reached the selected centres at least 15 minutes before the schedule so that eye screening tests commence on time.

The DGP stressed the need for effective coordination between Health and police departments to see that the camps were not crowded and tests were conducted in a hassle-free manner.