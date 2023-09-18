ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana govt. celebrates National Integration Day across State with fervour

September 18, 2023 04:40 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - Hyderabad

The occasion was celebrated on Collectorate complexes in districts and in several institutions in Hyderabad.

The Hindu Bureau

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy unfurling the national flag as part of the National Integration Day fete in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Commemorating the merger of erstwhile princely State of Hyderabad with the Indian Union following police (military) action in 1948, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS)-led Telangana government celebrated National Integration Day across the State on Sunday.

The occasion was celebrated on Collectorate complexes in districts and in several institutions in Hyderabad. Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy unfurled the national flag on the Assembly premises. Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Charyulu, BRS Legislature Party secretary Ramesh Reddy and officials of the Assembly participated in the event.

In the Legislative Council, chairman G. Sukender Reddy unfurled the tricolour with MLCs Dande Vithal, T. Ravinder Rao, B. Dayanand and Legislature officials participating. In the BRS headquarters at Telangana Bhavan, secretary general of the party and MP K. Keshava Rao unfurled the national flag with party leaders attending the event.

At Kamareddy, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy unfurled the national flag with MP B.B. Patil, MLAs Hanmanth Shinde and J. Surender, Zilla Parishad chairperson Dafedar Shobha Raju, District Collector Jitesh V.Patil and SP B. Srinivas Reddy participating.

Legislative Council Chairman G. Sukender Reddy and others saluting the national flag (not in pic) on the occasion of National Integration Day in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Deputy chairman of the Legislative Council Banda Prakash unfurled the national flag at Warangal in the presence of MP P. Dayakar, legislators Basvaraju Saraiah, N. Surender and P. Sudershan Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Gandra Jyothi, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, District Collector P. Pravinya, DCP Ravinder and others.

At Siddipet, Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao did the honours and said it was on the same day in 1948 that the erstwhile Hyderabad State moved to democracy from autocracy. At Hanamkonda, Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Minister for Roads & Buildings V. Prashanth Reddy at Nizamabad and Minister for Panchayat Raj E. Dayakar Rao at Jangaon unfurled the national flag as part of the National Integration Day celebrations.

Chairman and managing director of Northern Discom (TSNPDCL) A. Gopal Rao at Hanumakonda and executive director (Coal Movement) J. Allwyn of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. unfurled the national flag at Singareni corporate office here.

